Madden 24 is supposed to be the best offering from EA about the version of the game. It is highly anticipated and is supposed to be taken up by the NFL and eSports community as soon as it is released in August.

However, as TikToker @modixhd says, EA may not benefit much given the perilous situation they have left their finances due to a glitch. This follows from an announcement, where EA revealed that players would get 50% discount on the new Madden 24 if their franchise was corrupt.

This was supposed to be a compensation only for those who were affected by the problems. However, a few days ago, any player on Xbox could buy the game on discounted price. Irrespective of whether their franchise was corrupted or not, this feature was available. This would have cost the makers a lot of money.

To quote what he said,

"They already messed up Madden 24. A few months ago EA confirmed the players would get Madden 24 for 50% off if their franchise was corrupt. Fast forward to a few days ago and apparently EA made it where anybody who's on Xbox was able to get the game for the discounted price instead of those who are just affected by the corruption and this lost EA tons of money."

Madden 24: facts to know

Currently, Madden 24 is undergoing beta testing before its eventual release. It is slated to be out on August 18, 2023.

The word on the street is that there are a lot of new features in the game that is being released. Cross-play has been introduced, which allows players on different platforms to interact. However, it has not yet been introduced in the franchise mode, and is expected to come in next year. In the franchise mode, there are other lots of exciting additions.

Josh Allen graces the cover this time. Instead of going with the last year's Super Bowl finalist and this year's AFC Championship participant Joe Burrow, or runner-up quarterback this time, Jalen Hurts, they went with the Buffalo Bills quarterback. That has been criticized in some quarters of the game.

Ultimately, what EA will be hoping for is that the game is so well received that any money they lost because of these issues pale into irrelevance. Whether that will be the case when the rubber meets the road can only be deduced later this year whenn the game is officially on the shelves.

