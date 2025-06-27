Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh shares fresh look of firstborn’s ‘sweetest’ room as due date nears

It has been five months since retired NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, announced their first pregnancy. As the due date comes closer for Demi-Leigh, she has started to prepare all the things her newborn will need in the future, including a nursery.

On Thursday, Demi-Leigh Tebow shared an Instagram post featuring a handful of pictures of her first daughter’s “sweetest room.” According to Demi, it was a guest room previously, which she transformed into a beautiful nursery all by herself. In the caption of her post, Demi reflected on the transformation journey and wrote:

“What was once a guest room is now the sweetest space in the house! I can’t help but smile when I walk in. From mood boards and paint swatches to hanging artwork and adding the final touches, I’ve had so much fun designing the room that will hold so many of our first memories with her.”

Demi-Leigh concluded her brief message by revealing that the room had been all “ready to welcome” her baby. Before giving fans a look at her daughter’s room, Demi had a great time celebrating Father’s Day with her husband, Tim Tebow.

To make the celebrations more special, the 2017 Miss Universe winner shared a heartwarming message for the former Florida QB.

Tim Tebow recalled hilarious issue that almost ruined his child’s gender reveal party

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, had their baby’s gender reveal party in March. The couple announced their baby’s gender as a girl via an Instagram reel. However, shortly after the gender reveal party, Tebow shared an X post featuring a clip in which he revealed being colorblind.

Tebow joked that the event organizers forgot about his color blindness, which ended up becoming a big problem for him. Talking about how he stood confused, trying to figure out the gender of his baby, the former NFL quarterback said:

“One thing they forgot to remember is that I'm colorblind. So, I can tell, stark colors, I can tell the difference, but something that is, like, what do they call it, mauve pink? I'm like, I don't know what that is. But it was so soft pink that, to me, it just looks like a gray brown ... so, I'm, like, 'What is this? Is that a boy or a girl? I don't know?'”

The former Broncos quarterback further explained how it was his wife's reaction, cheering “it’s a girl,” that helped him finally realize his baby’s gender.

