Tim Tebow weighs in on Tom Brady's monumental broadcasting deal with FOX 

Tom Brady will remain the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the 2022 NFL season. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently agreed to join FOX Network as an analyst after his career ends.

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned.



Someone with experience playing as a quarterback and being in the broadcast booth is former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

TMZ Sports recently spoke with the former Florida Gator and asked what advice he has for Brady once his career transitions into the analyst role.

Here's what Tebow had to say:

"I don't have any advice. [Brady] is the one who needs to give everyone else advice. He'll be amazing. He'll be so good at it. He's got so much knowledge and he's such a good guy and kind guy. And he knows the game too well. He'll be amazing. He's the greatest of all time for a reason. He's going to go up there and he'll be amazing. He truly will."

Although Tebow's career as an NFL signal-caller did not pan out as many expected, he has enjoyed much success in the broadcast booth as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

Will Tom Brady enjoy similar success as other QBs as a television analyst?

With more Super Bowl victories than any singular franchise, Tom Brady set the benchmark for greatness at the quarterback position. But the standard for quarterback-turned-analysts has been established for quite some time now.

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowl titles as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s. After his retirement in 1983, the player formerly known as "The Blond Bomber" joined the ranks of analysts and has been there ever since.

Bradshaw can be seen as an analyst during the NFL season as a member of the FOX Sports Network.

Former New York Giants signal-caller Phil Simms has also enjoyed much success in the broadcast booth in his post-career. Simms retired in 1993 and joined NBC Sports in 1995. He is now a member of the CBS Sports family and moonlights on HBO's Inside the NFL.

Tony Romo played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 to 2016 (but joined the team in 2003). Romo set several franchise records, including most passing touchdowns, passing yards, and games with three or more touchdown passes.

Romo joined CBS as an analyst in 2017 as the network's lead analyst. His work with fellow broadcaster Jim Nantz has become the stuff of legends.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest ever to play the game as a quarterback. But he may have a thing or two to learn before entering the conversation of quarterbacks with post-career success as analysts.

