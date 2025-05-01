"Time to get to work" - Shedeur Sanders sends message for Browns fans by sharing his rookie card 

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders signaled his readiness with a social media post showcasing his first NFL rookie card. Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was picked at No.144 by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Many analysts had projected him as a potential top-10 pick.

On Thursday, Sanders took to X to share an image of his official Panini Instant NFL Draft Night rookie card along with a message for Browns supporters.

"Dawg Pound! Cleveland, are y'all ready? 🐶💪 It's time to get to work… @Browns #NFLDraft Perfect Timing ⌚️ Check out my 1st Panini Instant Rookie card @paniniamerica! #RatedRookie," Sanders wrote on X.

The rookie card, priced at $9.99 and available through Panini America's print-to-order Instant collection, captures Sanders in his draft moment. According to Panini's website, the 2025 NFL and College Football Instant series "captures the season's key moments shortly after they happen."

This is from the NFL Draft through collegiate milestones and record-breaking achievements.

Shedeur Sanders has competition to be a starter

NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' rookie card announcement comes during a week when his jersey sales have surged, despite his late draft position. According to Fox Sports, as of Wednesday, Sanders boasted the highest-selling jersey among all 2025 draft picks on Fanatics.

Sanders joins a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland. This includes 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns selected in the third round.

With Deshaun Watson expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles, competition for playing time could open opportunities for the rookie.

Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, emphasized this challenge during his draft day call with Shedeur Sanders, which the team released on social media.

"You gotta come in, you gotta work hard, you gotta earn your job, earn your keep," Berry told Shedeur Sanders. "And it doesn't matter where you're taken, it matters what you do from this point forward ... Let's get ready to go to work and prove all of the people who passed on you wrong."

Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season at Colorado.

