"Time to hang up the cleats, bud": NFL fans react to Bills' A.J. Epenesa picking off Andy Dalton in Week 8 clash

The Buffalo Bills' dominant start against the Carolina Panthers in their Week 8 clash on Sunday was highlighted by defensive end A.J. Epenesa picking off Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton.With the Bills holding a 12-3 advantage in the second quarter, Dalton was looking for his wide receiver Jalen Coker. However, the Panthers quarterback failed to get it last Espenea's solid screening.The Bills defensive end intercepted Dalton's pass and led a turnover by carrying it to the 1-yard line. His teammate Josh Allen rushed for a touchdown to give the Bills an 18-3 lead.Fans reacted to Dalton being picked by Epenesa in Sunday's clash.&quot;Time to hang up the cleats, bud.&quot;Joe McLean @joemclean97LINKTime to hang up the cleats, bud&quot;Bro getting cooked in film for not scoring lol.&quot;Jon @Jellyjon_91LINKBro getting cooked in film for not scoring lol&quot;This for everyone that thought the Bills was done for the year lol.&quot;Bico @Chvito_27LINKThis for everyone that thought the Bills was done for the year lol&quot;This might be one of the greatest picks ever lmaooo.&quot;wally @WIZFCDC72LINKThis might be one of the greatest picks ever lmaooo&quot;This old fu** is selling our playoff chances.&quot;Erikisaglizzygobbler @gobbler12345678LINKThis old fu** is selling our playoff chancesDalton was named the starting quarterback for Sunday's game after Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against the New York Jets. Dalton completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 100 yards with an interception in the first half with the Bills leading 19-3.Veteran Panthers quarterback trying to &quot;enjoy&quot; playing oppurunity in Abyce Young's absenceWhile Andy Dalton has been with the team for three years now, he has seen limited action this season. However, the 37-year-old is trying to enjoy every oppurunity he gets.&quot;Every opportunity I get to be out there I'm going to enjoy every moment,'' Dalton said. &quot;You never know how many you're going to get.&quot;Obviously, you hate that Bryce got hurt, but I get to be in there and get to be a part of it and impact the game, so every chance you get you look forward to it.&quot;Dalton came into Sunday's clash with a 1-5 record in his six starts for the Panthers in three years. The game against Bills was his first start of the season.