"Time to retire while you can": NFL fans react as Dolphins' Alexander Mattison suffers season ending neck injury

The Miami Dolphins’ depth chart took a serious hit before the regular season even began.
Running back Alexander Mattison will miss the entire 2025 campaign as he underwent neck surgery Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Ahead of a seventh NFL season, Mattison's absence removes one of the most experienced backs from Miami’s rotation.
The RB joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal this spring after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Once news of the season-ending surgery broke, social media lit up with reactions.
"Time to retire while you can," one user said.
"Damn," wrote another user.
"DOLPHINS IN SHAMBLES LMAO," a third user commented.
More fan reactions poured in.
"Yikes. sucks for him," a user said.
"Awful news, although great to hear he will make a full recovery," posted another user.
"Prayers," wrote another user.
Alexander Mattison was injured in the third quarter of Miami’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. After catching a short pass from rookie QB Quinn Ewers and gaining 21 yards, he was tackled near the goal line.
Although he initially walked off, medical staff decided further evaluation was needed, and he was later transported to a hospital for surgery.
Miami faces immediate roster decisions after Alexander Mattison's injury
Miami’s backfield was already thin, with only four running backs entering training camp. Now, that group is down to three: De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon.
The loss of Alexander Mattison eliminates a power runner who had impressed coaches during camp and was pushing Wright for the No. 2 spot behind Achane.
The Dolphins recently saw rookie Nate Noel depart for Indianapolis and former Dolphin Jeff Wilson Jr. sign with San Francisco, limiting immediate reinforcements.
With joint practices against the Detroit Lions next week, head coach Mike McDaniel faces a decision: bring in a veteran free agent now or give the current trio every snap available before Week 1.
Gordon, an Oklahoma State product, may be the biggest beneficiary of Mattison’s absence. In limited work against Chicago, he ran eight times for 33 yards and showed enough power at the goal line to earn more short-yardage duties. That role had been one of Mattison’s strengths during his career.
For Miami, the next few weeks will be a test of roster flexibility.
