"Time is a thief" - Davante Adams' wife Devanne gets emotional on daughter Dezi Lynn's birthday

Devanne had a sweet moment of nostalgia as her second child, Dezi Lynn, neared her third birthday. Married to NFL wide receiver Davante Adams, who just signed a massive $44 million two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The couple started dating in 2012 when they were students at Fresno State University and now have three kids together.

Devanne uploaded on Thursday to her Instagram Stories featuring her daughter Dezi Lynn in a purple dress, captioned "My baby is almost 3."

Davante Adams' wife Devanne"s IG Story

This was accompanied by another story where she reuploaded a 2022 story of her older daughter, Daija, in the same dress.

Davante Adams' wife Devanne's IG STORY

"CAN'T BELIEVE THIS WAS ALMOST 3 YEARS AGO…SAME DRESS AND LOCATION…TIME IS A THIEF," Devanne captioned, venting about how quickly time goes by.

The family has been enjoying quality time together during the offseason. Recent social media posts show them vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. They've been staying at the same hotel they visited last year when Devanne was pregnant with their third child, a son born later in 2024.

Davante Adams' family creates memories during the NFL offseason

In March, Devanne Adams posted about her tearful experience taking her children to Disneyland for the first time:

"Held back too many tears watching my babies experience Disney magic for the first time🥺 Pure joy, pure sweetness✨," Devanne wrote on March 10.

The family's recent getaway included a luxurious stay in Los Cabos, complete with a private pool in their suite and beach adventures. One video clip featured daughters Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn playing soccer together on the beach. Devanne posted these moments in a photo collection captioned "More days like these????."

This off-season is the first time for many milestones for the Davante Adams family. It's their first visit to Los Cabos with their new baby son, who joins sisters Daija Leigh (September 2019) and Dezi Lynn (April 2022). The vacation follows significant professional milestones for Davante, as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams after splitting last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Their life started during their university years, with Davante proposing in 2017 during a trip to the Bahamas. In 2018, the two were married at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, and celebrated their honeymoon at Santorini, Greece.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

