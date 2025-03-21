IN PHOTOS: Davante Adams enjoys pool time with wife Devanne and kids in Cabo

Wide receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted pictures from his recent family trip to Cabo. In the photos, he appeared to be enjoying summertime while taking a dip in the pool with his wife, Devanne, his son, and his younger daughter, Dezi Lynn.

Ad

Davante Adams family trip to Cabo San Lucas 2025

Adams is utilizing his offseason break to spend quality time with his family of five. The couple welcomed their third child, a son, last year. However, this is Adams’ first trip with his newborn.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, they were in Cabo last year as well, before the start of the regular season. Adams’ wife, Devanne, posted a few pictures from their family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, in June. She captioned the post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“The perfect Anniversary/Babymoon trip to what has very quickly become our favorite place🩵 11+ years together, 6 years of marriage, almost 3 babies, and a lifetime of memories to come ♾️6/23/18♾️”

Ad

Ad

The family enjoyed relaxing on the beach and at the hotel while Devanne was a few months into her pregnancy. In one photo, she posed in a two-piece swimsuit, while her daughters wore one-piece swimsuits in pink as the three of them twined.

A few months after this trip, Adams had to take a couple of weeks off during the regular season for the birth of his child. He returned to his team in time, but he didn’t get to spend much time with his family except during the Christmas season, which they celebrated together at home.

Ad

Since the end of the 2024-25 season, Adams has taken his family to Cabo San Lucas and Disneyland. Devanne posted a few pictures from their recent trip on Instagram on March 10 and captioned it:

“Held back too many tears watching my babies experience Disney magic for the first time🥺 Pure joy, pure sweetness✨”

Ad

Davante Adams signed by LA Rams for $46 million

Amid the joy of these family trips, Adams has also received more exciting news—his signing with the LA Rams on Sunday. According to NFL Network, Adams has signed a $46 million contract for two years, with $26 million in guaranteed money.

Davante Adams’ last season was split between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, where he played with his former QB, Aaron Rodgers. However, the Jets released him along with Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.