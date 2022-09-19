Tino "Sabby" Sabbatelli net worth: How much did ex-Buccaneers star earn in NFL? 

Tino Sabbatelli, also known as Sabby Piscitelli, is known for his time in the WWE. However, he also played safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years.

In total, the star linebacker played in the league for five years on three different teams.

What is Tino Sabbatelli's net worth?

Tino Sabbetelli in the WWE - Courtesy of @SabatinoP24 on Twitter

According to Spotrac, Sabbatelli played on a four-year deal valued at $2.77 million that ran from 2007 to 2010. It consisted of an $800,000 signing bonus and an average salary of $692,000 per season. The contract appears to have been carried throughout his quick tour to the other two teams he played for.

In 2010, the safety spent a chunk of time with the Cleveland Browns and in 2011, his final stop was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Biography Daily, his estimated net worth is about $600,000.

Tino Sabbatelli's NFL career

Sabbetelli (left) - Courtesy of @SabatinoP24 on Twitter

After a strong college campaign, Sabbatelli was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. His first season was essentially a red-shirt year as the safety only saw action in three games. In those games, he earned three total tackles.

In 2008, however, he played almost the entire season. In 15 games of action, he started five games and had two interceptions, one of which led to an 84 yard return. He also had 49 combined tackles.

2009 was arguably the best year of his career as he had two interceptions and 80 combined tackles.

After 2009, the safety started slipping. In 2010, he turned out for two teams, playing 11 games for the Buccaneers and five for the Cleveland Browns. He had one interception and 24 combined tackles that season, recording most of them for Tampa Bay.

In 2011, he played in 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he failed to earn an interception and had 34 combined tackles.

Interestingly, over the course of his entire NFL career, he never earned a sack. Overall, Sabbatelli had 190 tackles and five interceptions during his time in the league, playing in 66 games and starting 22 of them.

In 2014, he joined the WWE. He wrestled in events until 2020, when he was released from his contract. After a brief flirtation with All Elite Wrestling, he returned to the WWE in October 2020 for about six months before being released once again per PW Insider.

