“Tired of hearing just about QB" - Phil Simms rips Steelers’ defense while hyping Aaron Rodgers’ debut

As headlines across the NFL swirl around Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms has a message for the Steelers.

Simms played 15 NFL seasons and won Super Bowl XXI before transitioning to broadcasting. On his "Simms Complete" podcast, he drew attention to Pittsburgh’s defensive inconsistency during Thursday's episode.

"Hey, Pittsburgh's offense, what are you gonna do? I'm tired of hearing just about the quarterback. How about the defense play a little better, also. That would always help," Simms said.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The defense, which began the season ranked in the top 10 in multiple categories, faltered down the stretch. Communication breakdowns resulted in costly coverage failures, and the run defense was consistently gashed throughout the final six weeks. This contributed as much to Pittsburgh's playoff exit as quarterback inconsistency.

Phil Simms sees major physical changes in Aaron Rodgers' preparation

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

As Aaron Rodgers enters his 21st NFL season, there’s optimism about his ability to elevate the Steelers’ offense. Simms, who has closely followed Rodgers’ post-Achilles rehab, praised the veteran’s physical progress, calling him “in the best shape” he's seen. He highlighted subtle body adjustments Rodgers has made to protect against further injury.

Meanwhile, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suggested this may be Rodgers’ final run, drawing parallels to his late-career injury recovery. And ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that while coaches admire Rodgers’ arm strength and field vision, questions remain about whether his mobility can hold up behind Pittsburgh’s evolving offensive line.

Now one of Rodgers’ top targets, wide receiver DK Metcalf, joked that he couldn’t hear the snap count over how loud and energetic the defense was during drills.

The Steelers made modest changes on defense this offseason, including a key veteran signing at cornerback in Darius Slay. But their biggest splash was Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $19.5 million with incentives.

The short-term nature of the contract only heightens the pressure to win now, something Simms alluded to. He noted that Rodgers’ success will hinge just as much on the defense’s execution as on his production.

