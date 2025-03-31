Titans GM makes feelings known on reuniting with Tyreek Hill as Dolphins WR ignites trade rumors

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has addressed his connection with Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill amid growing speculation about a potential trade.

Borgonzi has worked in the Kansas City Chiefs front office during Hill's time with the team before he was traded to Miami in 2022.

On Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Sunday, Borgonzi was asked about it.

"Oh, probably a few years ago," Borgonzi said. "He's on another team right now, so I really can't talk about him. Tyreek was a great player for us in Kansas City. He was a big part of what we did there... I have a ton of respect for Tyreek," said Borgonzi when Adams asked when he last texted Hill.

The GM's careful response follows league tampering rules while still acknowledging his history with Hill. The Titans need additional pass-catching talent beyond Calvin Ridley and could pair Hill with their potential first-overall draft pick.

Dolphins HC makes feelings known about Tyreek Hill rumors

Tennessee appears poised to select Cam Ward with the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Adding a veteran playmaker like Tyreek Hill would give a rookie quarterback an elite target. The Titans' offensive limitations were evident last season and Hill's speed could transform their attack despite his age and slight production decline in 2024.

The speculation around Hill intensified after a series of social media posts that reignited trade discussions. The receiver responded to a fan's question about trading him with a smiling emoji and posted a peace sign emoji to a tweet naming him as a draft night trade candidate. These actions follow earlier comments after Miami's season finale, where Hill suggested he might want out.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel attempted to quell the rumors on Monday.

"We are fully planning to move forward for a better version of our relationship with Tyreek," McDaniel said to reporters on Monday. "Tyreek has been in the building often. Tyreek is known for some antics on social media. We're in a good spot with Tyreek."

Hill seemed to walk back his social media posts, tweeting "lol another false narrative" in response to suggestions he wanted to be traded. This pattern of mixed signals dates back to January when he hinted about wanting to leave the Dolphins.

"I'm out bro," Hill said to reporters.

However, he said in February that he wants to continue playing in Miami.

"I don't wanna go nowhere," Hill said, via "Up & Adams.'

Any trade involving Hill would carry significant financial implications for the Dolphins. Trading him with a post-June 1 designation would create nearly $15 million in cap savings while leaving a $12.7 million dead cap charge, according to CBS Sports. However, the team would lose a player who has amassed more receiving yards (4,468) than anyone else in the NFL since joining Miami three seasons ago.

