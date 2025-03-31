Titans GM Mike Borgonzi reveals “hardest thing to do” while evaluating NFL draft prospects

With the 2025 NFL draft on the horizon, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi pulled back the curtain on what he considers the toughest part of the job. For him, it’s not always about grading film but decoding the personalities behind the prospects.

Ad

On "Up & Adams" on Monday, Borgonzi shared a candid perspective on the emotional and psychological layers of draft scouting, which cannot be captured through combine numbers or highlight reels.

“I guess the hardest thing to do in this business, we're all going to miss on the tape at times, but it's the hardest thing to do is try to predict human behavior,” Borgonzi said. “So, you really want to sit down with the person, get to know them, get to know their family as well.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tennessee Titans evaluating talent beyond generic metrics ahead of the NFL draft

The former Kansas City Chiefs executive, now steering the Titans into a pivotal draft cycle, emphasized that player interviews, right from school visits to team meetings, are crucial for gauging a prospect’s mentality, leadership and fit within a locker room.

"Do they love football? Did they love the process?” Borgonzi asked rhetorically. “Once we get to the combine, we can sit down with the coaches.

Ad

"That's the first time they really get their hands on them, and to go through some X's and O's and to see if things line up to what we heard going through the school — their football intelligence pieces, their leadership ability. It’s about building a team, not just collecting talent.”

Borgonzi said the team pays attention to how prospects interact with different departments during predraft visits, including strength staff, trainers and front office personnel.

Ad

“We have them sit and visit with (everyone)," Borgonzi said. "How relatable? That's an important part of being in the locker room.”

The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, and while Will Levis remains on the roster, Borgonzi's comments have added intrigue to Tennessee’s quarterback outlook. The team recently added veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle, but Borgonzi’s public stance hasn’t ruled out a top quarterback selection.

Ad

“If you have a chance to draft a franchise QB, you don’t pass on him,” he said earlier this offseason.

Expand Tweet

While no pick is guaranteed to be a hit, Borgonzi made it clear that understanding a player’s makeup off the field is just as vital as breaking down their game film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.