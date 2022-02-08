"He's our quarterback" - Titans GM shuts down Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, stands by Ryan Tannehill

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not be a member of the Tennessee Titans, according to the team's general manager Jon Robinson.

Robinson was interviewed by The Tennessean on Thursday, and the subject surrounding his quarterback Ryan Tannehill came up. During the interview, Robinson was firm in his stance on his quarterback situation with the 33-year-old.

“Ryan’s a pro," Robinson said. "He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC's number one seed for the playoffs but was bundled out by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This happened, in part, because of Tannehill's three interceptions as Tennessee lost 19-16, thanks to an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal.

Aaron Rodgers was linked to a move to the Titans

Jon Robinson is sticking by his quarterback in Ryan Tannehill

The speculation regarding Rodgers' future has been running rampant since the Packers lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

One potential team the 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP was linked to was the Titans. Why? They were thought to need a star quarterback. The Titans were not in the same conference as Green Bay, and according to Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville, the Packers quarterback is building a home in Franklin, a city just south of Nashville.

After Robinson's comments, it is now clear that the Titans will be sticking with the 33-year-old Tannehill. After all, he did lead them to the playoffs and the number one seed in the AFC.

One issue that will need to be addressed in the offseason is ball security for Tannehill. He threw 17 interceptions this season. That was joint-second in the NFL. Only Matthew Stafford (18) threw more interceptions than Tannehill, with Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence (17) in the top three as well.

Rod Francis @InRodWeTrustMTL Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/titans-gm… Titans GM Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill's future in Tennessee: "He's our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it" Titans GM Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill's future in Tennessee: "He's our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it"nfl.com/news/titans-gm… https://t.co/zwXj8PBI64 Seems pretty definitive. I still think it'd be the perfect destination for Aaron Rodgers. Good team with offensive weapons, great O-Line and running game, strong Defence, veteran coaching staff and easy division. Most significantly, the #titans have to win now. Just like Rodgers twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/s… Seems pretty definitive. I still think it'd be the perfect destination for Aaron Rodgers. Good team with offensive weapons, great O-Line and running game, strong Defence, veteran coaching staff and easy division. Most significantly, the #titans have to win now. Just like Rodgers twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/s…

With the running game one of the best in the league, thanks to Derrick Henry, and a passing game that can put up points with A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Anthony Firkser and Chester Rodgers, the Titans have the foundation of a successful team.

Jon Robinson put to bed the Aaron Rodgers to Tennessee Titans rumors and is standing by the guy who got them to the playoffs and was so close to going to the AFC Championship game.

Also Read Article Continues below

The AFC South team is in good hands, according to their general manager, with Ryan Tannehill not going anywhere anytime soon.

Edited by Windy Goodloe