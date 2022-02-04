NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers open to joining Titans after buying land in Tennessee

The playing future of Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic of late. After a disappointing exit from this season's playoffs, the 38-year-old quarterback is taking time out to decide on what his next move will be.

There have been several options thrown around, with the reigning NFL MVP potentially staying with the Packers or following Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, and now Denver Broncos head coach to the Mile High City. There is even a possibility he could opt to retire.

However, recently there has been a surprise rumor floating around that the star quarterback could be open to joining a team no one saw coming.

According to Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville, the MVP favorite has bought land in Tennessee and is reportedly open to joining the Titans.

“According to multiple sources, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is building a home in Franklin,” Stillman said. “The second thing, a source tells me that Rodgers would be quote “open” to joining the Titans, that’s all I was told.

Stillman continued by saying that according to a source, several Packers players believe he will not be in Green Bay come next season.

“I talked to another source in which at least some of Rodgers current Green Bay teammates think there is no way Rodgers is going back to Green Bay,”

Could Aaron Rodgers join the Titans?

Could Green Bay's number 12 move to the AFC South team?

The Tennessee Titans already have a great team. Head coach Mike Vrabel guided them to the number one seed in the AFC this season before being bundled out of the playoffs by Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Titans have a great offense led by running back Derrick Henry but also possess good options out wide for the reigning NFL MVP to throw to. A.J. Brown is Tennessee's number one receiver, and with Julio Jones, the Titans have two star wideouts ready to go for next season.

What is also worth noting is that the Titans are only over $7 million over the cap for next season which can easily be worked around as Green Bay's quarterback would surely command a salary in excess of $40 million a season.

How a potential deal would work out remains to be seen, but it could involve Tannehill going the other way along with a couple of draft picks.

It promises to be the hottest topic on the table for discussion until a decision is made. The Packers quarterback did state that he would have made his decision by the time the NFL free agency period opens, which is on March 16. This means the NFL community will not have to wait much longer to see what the future holds for the 38 year old come next season.

