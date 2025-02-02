Titans HC Brian Callahan compares top prospect Shedeur Sanders to $275,000,000 Bengals QB

Shedeur Sanders could join the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans secured the No. 1 pick in the final game of the 2024 season. Fans went into a frenzy at the prospect of seeing a franchise-altering quarterback joining the squad.

Sanders and Cam Ward have been deemed the best two quarterbacks of their class, but for Titans coach Brian Callahan, Sanders has traits that make him similar to someone he worked with on the Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow.

On Saturday, Callahan told ESPN what he could see in Shedeur Sanders and what makes him "unique," just like Burrow.

“People had questions about Burrow’s arm strength in general coming out,” Callahan said. “One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. … They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength.

“Those things are how you make up for maybe not having the biggest arm. If you’re throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you’re supposed to go, you’re not going to have too many problems.”

Drawing comparisons to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL is quite a compliment for Shedeur Sanders. Joe Burrow joined the Bengals in 2020 and made an instant impact on the team, even though he suffered a gruesome injury in his first year.

The former LSU star quarterback took his team to Super Bowl LVI, but they lost to the LA Rams. They've tried to return to the big game ever since that season, but the lack of consistency has hurt their plans to do so. Per Spotrac, Burrow signed a five-year, $275,000,000 contract in 2023.

Former NFL QB says Shedeur Sanders would be perfect for Saints

With Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore linked to a coaching move to the New Orleans Saints after the 2024 season ends, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes this is the best option for Shedeur Sanders to start his career.

However, Daniel said Sanders would sit behind Derek Carr for one season to polish whatever he needs before being thrown to the wolves.

The Saints have the No. 9 pick in this year's draft, so it's hard to see if Sanders will be available at that position or if they draft up to get the Colorado Buffaloes star. Sanders showed interesting things in college, and plenty of teams would benefit from what he brings to the table.

