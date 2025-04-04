Titans QB Will Levis concludes 'full steam' romance with girlfriend Victoria Fuller: Report 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and "Bachelor" alum Victoria Fuller have ended their relationship, according to exclusive reporting from Page Six on Wednesday. The brief romance between the NFL player and reality TV star has officially come to a close after less than a year together.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the couple quietly "ended things in the fall" of 2024. An insider referred to the breakup as "amicable" even though they had initially had a hot start to the relationship.

The pair initially hit the headlines when Page Six revealed their romance in July. An insider then said that it was "very new" but Fuller was "having a lot of fun getting to know him."

"They were full steam ahead, but it ultimately didn't work out," the source said.

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

Levis quickly confirmed their relationship status by sharing a photo on his Instagram Story showing Fuller hugging him on a boat. Fuller was subsequently spotted cheering for Levis at Titans games during their relationship.

Will Levis focused on his NFL future as Victoria Fuller moves forward

The breakup comes as Will Levis prepares to enter his third NFL season with the Tennessee Titans amid speculation about his future with the team.

Despite rumors that he might be traded during the offseason, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker recently dismissed these claims.

"That's a false report," Brinker said on Sunday, via the team's website. "We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis."

Brinker clarified the organization's plans for the quarterback.

"The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year," Brinker said. "And that's like every player that's on our roster."

The former Kentucky QB faces significant pressure to improve after a disappointing 2024 season as the Titans won just three games. They missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Fuller appears to be moving forward with her life. A second insider informed Page Six that she just bought a new house and is "casually dating again and in a good place."

Fuller was a reality TV celebrity after appearing on Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" in 2020. Her dating history includes relationships with "Bachelorette" veteran Greg Grippo from 2022 to 2024. She also had a brief fling with former "Bachelor" Chris Soules, and a "Bachelor in Paradise" win with Johnny DePhillipo in 2022.

Before dating Fuller, Levis went out with his Penn State sweetheart Gia Duddy from 2021 to 2023.

The representatives for Levis and the Titans did not comment to Page Six and Fuller's manager did not comment on the split.

