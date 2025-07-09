Titans' UDFA Xavier Restrepo drops 4-word message after attending 'wideout workshop' with Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, and others

Xavier Restrepo sent a brief but telling message about his experience at Chad Johnson's elite receiver camp. The Tennessee Titans' undrafted rookie expressed his excitement after training with some of the NFL's top wide receivers this week.
The event brought together established stars and emerging prospects for focused drills on route-running, footwork, and separation techniques. Restrepo joined a lineup that included Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins and Jerry Jeudy during Johnson’s inaugural “Wideout Workshop.”
Johnson’s posted a photo from the camp on X on Tuesday.
"Legendary vibes‼️❤️ So grateful!" Restrepo said in his retweet of Johnson's announcement, showcasing all attendees.
The three-day workshop was held from July 7 to 9. It gave the receivers an opportunity to refine their craft under Johnson’s instruction. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Johnson amassed more than 11,000 receiving yards during his NFL career with the Bengals and Patriots.
Titans rookie Xavier Restrepo fights for roster spot despite draft snub
For Xavier Restrepo, the chance to learn directly from a player of Johnson’s caliber comes at a pivotal time. Despite a record-setting college career at Miami, where he posted 200 receptions and nearly 2,900 receiving yards, he was not selected in the 2025 draft. A slow 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine contributed to concerns about his speed against professional competition.
Even so, Tennessee moved quickly to sign him as an undrafted free agent, banking on his chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward. The two developed a prolific connection during the 2024 season, when Ward set Miami records for passing yards and touchdowns. Their timing and rapport were so effective that Ward became the school’s first Heisman finalist in over two decades, as reported by A to Z Sports.
That established familiarity has already shown promise in Tennessee. According to Titans Wire, Restrepo impressed coaches during OTAs and minicamp with sharp routes and reliable hands, helping offset questions about his athletic testing. Coaches are evaluating whether his precision and understanding of spacing can translate to NFL defenses.
With training camp approaching on July 22, Xavier Restrepo faces stiff competition in the Titans’ crowded receiver group.
