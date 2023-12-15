Titans wearing Oilers uniform against Texans in Week 15 gets labelled as ‘biggest f**k you move’ by NFL fans

Are the Tennessee Titans about to perform the biggest act of trolling in NFL history?

On Thursday, they announced that they would be wearing their throwback uniforms when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. For context, the Titans were formerly the Houston Oilers before they were moved to Tennessee in 1997. Five years later, the city of Houston received an expansion franchise – the Texans.

Redditors could not help but be very amused at the move:

Titans looking for first win streak of 2023 against Texans

2023 has been shockingly disastrous for the Tennessee Titans.

After a seven-game collapse in 2022, the former back-to-back AFC South champions were widely perceived as a candidate to rebound, especially after defeating the New England Patriots for the services of DeAndre Hopkins. Instead, they have become their division's bottom-feeders. losing five of six midseason.

During that stretch, starting safety Kevin Byard was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Ryan Tannehill was benched for rookie Will Levis, seemingly marking the beginning of the end of an era of title contention.

And yet the Titans remain in playoff contention at 5-8, and defeating the Houston Texans for their first win streak of 2023 may be just what they need to revitalize their prospects. On the first day of practice, Levis said of his mindset:

"[Safety]'s been a point of emphasis, going back to last week. I obviously needed to take the coaching points a little better. I just need to make sure that I know that I am not putting my body in harm's way.

"My best ability is my availability, and I have to know that."

Speaking of the Texans, they are looking to rebound from an embarrassing 6-30 loss at the notoriously terrible New York Jets. However, they may have to do so without CJ Stroud, who suffered a concussion during that game. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said:

“We’ll see how he progresses. Not many guys have returned the following week from a concussion. It’s more about the long-term health than the excitement of the game. We care about their long-term health.”

Kickoff is expected for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.