Travis Kelce may be one of the NFL's most decorated tight ends, but he's no longer the wealthiest after T.J. Hockenson signed a mega deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Hockenson signed a four-year contract extension worth $68.5 million. The contract will also pay $42.5 million in guaranteed money. His average salary will now be around $17.1 million each season, making him the highest-paid tight end in league history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The contract extension news didn't come as much of a shock for NFL fans. T.J. Hockenson had been considered a "hold-in" during training camp: He attended each day but wasn't practicing with the team.

The shocking part is that Hockenson is now the highest-paid tight end. Many on social media said that Travis Kelce may be the next Kansas City player to hold out. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is currently away from the team awaiting a new contract.

T.J. Hockenson's contract extension certainly changes the game when it comes to contracts for NFL tight ends. Tight ends approaching contract negotiations could soon be paid handsomely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is TE Travis Kelce's annual salary?

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's most dynamic tight ends. He and his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, have a connection unlike any other, which has led the Kansas City Chiefs to success the last few seasons.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is on a four-year contract extension that he signed in August 2020. Kelce's contract is worth $57 million and runs through the 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Kelce makes about $14.31 million each season. With T.J. Hockenson's new deal, that ranks him as the fourth-highest tight end in the NFL. New York Giants' newly acquired tight end Darren Waller is the second-highest at $17 million. The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle comes in at third with $15 million earned each season.

Travis Kelce's resume includes two Super Bowl victories, eight Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro honors. There will certainly be some increased pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs to get him a lucrative contract.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆