TJ Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and NFL world reacts as Josh Dobbs proposes to longtime girlfriend Jocelyn Lara

Josh Dobbs will become a husband soon, and his peers on the gridiron cannot be any happier for him. On Sunday, the New England Patriots quarterback announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend Jocelyn Lara.

He wrote on Instagram:

"To my best friend, my biggest supporter, and the most special person in my life, I’m excited to spend forever with you. ❤️ Cheers to the Dobbs!"

NFL players took to the post to react positively to the announcement, including former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates like TJ Watt and JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Minnesota Vikings teammates like Camryn Bynum and Mekhi Blackmon:

NFL players react to Dobbs' engagement to Jocelyn Lara.

More reactions from former teammates can be seen below:

NFL players react to Dobbs' engagement to Jocelyn Lara

2025 marks a new chapter in Josh Dobbs' career

Engagement is not the only new thing Josh Dobbs is experiencing for 2025. After his first start for the San Francisco 49ers early in January, he had told reporters what he wanted as he entered free agency:

“I want to go to a spot where I get a chance to compete, whether it's for the starting job or the (No. 2) role, whatever it is. To be able to push the room, contribute week in and week out, and be a guy that a team is relying on to win on Sundays.”

Just over a week ago, he got slightly more than he bargained for, as the Patriots gave him $8 million over two years - a generously paid tenure for someone who will largely back up sophomore Drake Maye. In his first statement as a member of the team, he said:

"What's up, Pats fans? Josh Dobbs here, just signed. Excited to get to work and get this thing rolling. We'll see you guys in the fall."

Over eight seasons of play, Dobbs has completed 344 of 549 passing attempts for 3,281 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Only once has he breached four-digit yards in one season - 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, but he also suffered a league-high 14 fumbles (half of them lost).

