TJ Watt's wife Dani Watt hails Steelers' record-breaker after historic night in Week 2 win vs Browns

T.J. Watt lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Cleveland Browns 26-22 on Monday night with his game-winning, 16-yard scoop-and-score with 6:58 remaining.

In a matchup that had a mix of everything from lackluster plays to bizarre, explosive catches, Watt had an impressive performance, showcasing his skills as a dominant edge rusher and also making an impact on special teams.

Additionally, Watt's performance included setting a Pittsburgh franchise record for career sacks (81.5).

Watt's ability to consistently pressure the quarterback has established him as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers.

His wife sent out a simple yet powerful message after his outstanding performance:

"You amaze me."

Image Credit: Dani Marie Watt's Instagram story

T.J. Watt's wife witnessed a funny moment by her husband

Security cameras do wonders, as they not only protect people but also record valuable and funny moments. Once upon a time, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year decided to enjoy a relaxing day by being productive and cleaning his pool. However, he slipped into it, which made for a hilarious social media post that was reshared by his wife.

Dani Rhodes and T.J. Watts tied the knot on July 9, 2022, in Mexico. The couple met each other at the University of Wisconsin and got engaged in 2021.