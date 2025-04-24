"Today ain't bringing anything for you": NFL fans have their say after Shedeur Sanders delivers confident words hours before draft

Shedeur Sanders - as hundreds of other prospects - will know their fate tonight as the 2025 NFL draft starts. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been mentioned in multiple rumors leading to this moment, with some saying he's a lock for the top three and others predicting that he'll be a late first-round or even second-round selection.

Ad

Sanders took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to send a clear message about his NFL future. The QB showed confidence that his talents would help him navigate whatever life threw at him with a seven-word message.

"I’m built for whatever today may bring," Sanders tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans reacted to Shedeur Sanders's words and flooded social media with comments. Some tried to troll Sanders by saying he would be drafted tomorrow or later tonight while taking a jab at the Cleveland Browns.

"today ain't bringing anything for you 😭," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Are you built to not be drafted today?" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others were more positive and even defended Sanders against the critics while offering words of support.

"If you get drafted later in the day - Dont take it as problem but as opportunity. You can win superbowl year 1 with Steelers. Not with Titans/Giants/Browns," one fan said.

"The hate this man is getting is ridiculous. He is by far QB 1," another fan said.

Ad

"Good luck today. Enjoy the moment. The Lord will take care of you my guy!" another fan said.

Chad Johnson sends strong message on negative narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Chad Johnson shared his opinion on all the things being said about Shedeur Sanders. The retired wide receiver reacted to the anonymous coaches and general managers's criticism of the young quarterback's character, saying there was a hidden agenda behind all the remarks.

Ad

During Wednesday's episode of "Nightcap," Johnson said:

"When it comes to Shedeur, it's a personal vendetta, not only against him, but those who don't like his father as well," Ocho said. "And it's carrying over when the two should be separated. In general, don't allow your hate for Prime or whatever this thing you might have for him to affect what Shedeur is going to do for a team at the next level. Listen. You turn on the film. It speaks for itself. " (2:14)

Shedeur Sanders's draft stock has reportedly dropped, but we won't know anything until the big event begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.