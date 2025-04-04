Todd Bowles expects Haason Reddick "to be his old self with" Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has plenty of confidence that Haason Reddick will be able to turn back the clock.

The Buccaneers signed Reddick to a one-year, $14 million deal to bolster the team's pass rush. Reddick struggled with the New York Jets last season as he did hold out to begin the year, however, Bowles is confident Reddick will be able to get back to his old self.

“I knew him as a player,” Bowles said, via NBC. “Foote had a lot to do with him, and we talked about it quite a bit. I knew he was a heck of a pass rusher. We needed a pass rusher, and we knew he started halfway through the season, so I would consider last season a wash for him, and we expect him to be his old self with us.”

At his best, Reddick is a disruptive pass rusher who had 11+ sacks from 2020 until 2023, including a 16-sack season in 2022.

Reddick is a two-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL's forced fumbles co-leader in 2022 with five. In his NFL career, Reddick has recorded 424 tackles, 59.0 sacks,17 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Todd Bowles explains what Haason Reddick brings to the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Washington Commanders.

After the loss, the Buccaneers were looking to reshape their roster and Haason Reddick will be a key part of it to get after the quarterback.

“He can rush the passer,” Bowles said. “So if we got guys that can rush the passer, we let them rush the passer. Like I said last year, we need to rush better with four. I think he brings a great addition to help us rush with four so we can cover more and do those type of things.

"We’ll still pressure some, but hopefully it won’t be as much as last year because we had to instead of how we want to. So I think he brings that to the table for us.”

Haason Reddick will be a key part of the Buccaneers' pass rush alongside Logan Hall, Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey.

The hope for Bowles is that those four can help get after the quarterback and reshape the Buccaneers defense in 2024.

