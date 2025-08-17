  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Todd Bowles makes feelings known on Shilo Sanders after struggling in preseason game vs. Steelers as Coach Prime's son battles for roster spot

Todd Bowles makes feelings known on Shilo Sanders after struggling in preseason game vs. Steelers as Coach Prime's son battles for roster spot

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:32 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles expressed his thoughts on safety Shilo Sanders following Saturday’s clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

Ad

The former Colorado player has played in the team’s two preseason games so far amidst speculations over his inclusion in the team’s 53-man roster. Sanders’ second outing wasn’t as impressive as his first, recording just two tackles while missing two tackles and failing to make any plays in coverage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bowles spoke to the press following the game, outlining his view on Shilo and what he offers the team. He said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”
Ad

Shilo Sanders earned promising reviews after his NFL preseason debut against the Tennessee Titans. He hit the Titans’ backup quarterback, Brandon Allen, just as the latter let go of the ball.

In addition, he made a solo tackle and was not caught over 23 coverage snaps. He spoke to the press after the Buccaneers’ 29-7 victory over the Titans. Shiloe said:

“It felt good. Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvements on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice, or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice. Seeing a game for the first time in a long time did some good things. It is what it is.”
Ad

Shilo Sanders' prospects at Tampa Bay

Shilo Sanders’ promised improvements didn’t come against the Steelers, leaving him one more preseason week to produce desired results. Sanders will be coping outside the direct guidance of his father, Coach Prime, who coached him for four seasons in college.

The pressure on him to deliver is even greater at this level, considering what is at stake. Coming into the league undrafted, his continued stay on the Buccaneers’ roster depends on how useful he proves himself to be. He gets another opportunity when the team faces the Buffalo Bills in their final preseason game on Aug. 23.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications