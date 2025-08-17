Todd Bowles makes feelings known on Shilo Sanders after struggling in preseason game vs. Steelers as Coach Prime's son battles for roster spot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles expressed his thoughts on safety Shilo Sanders following Saturday’s clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.The former Colorado player has played in the team’s two preseason games so far amidst speculations over his inclusion in the team’s 53-man roster. Sanders’ second outing wasn’t as impressive as his first, recording just two tackles while missing two tackles and failing to make any plays in coverage.Bowles spoke to the press following the game, outlining his view on Shilo and what he offers the team. He said:“Shilo’s very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up.”Shilo Sanders earned promising reviews after his NFL preseason debut against the Tennessee Titans. He hit the Titans’ backup quarterback, Brandon Allen, just as the latter let go of the ball.In addition, he made a solo tackle and was not caught over 23 coverage snaps. He spoke to the press after the Buccaneers’ 29-7 victory over the Titans. Shiloe said:“It felt good. Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvements on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice, or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice. Seeing a game for the first time in a long time did some good things. It is what it is.”Shilo Sanders' prospects at Tampa BayShilo Sanders’ promised improvements didn’t come against the Steelers, leaving him one more preseason week to produce desired results. Sanders will be coping outside the direct guidance of his father, Coach Prime, who coached him for four seasons in college.The pressure on him to deliver is even greater at this level, considering what is at stake. Coming into the league undrafted, his continued stay on the Buccaneers’ roster depends on how useful he proves himself to be. He gets another opportunity when the team faces the Buffalo Bills in their final preseason game on Aug. 23.