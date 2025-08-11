Todd Bowles shares personal feelings on Shilo Sanders' performance as Coach Prime's son battles for Buccaneers roster spot

Todd Bowles was impressed at Shilo Sanders' performance on Saturday.The UDFA safety was a bit player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in their preseason opener, registering just one tackle and quarterback hit each. Nevertheless, the head coach said about him on Sunday:&quot;Shilo played tough. I thought he went in and did a heck of a job.&quot;Meanwhile, inside the locker room, Sanders shared an anecdote about how his father Deion declined to receive his game-worn jersey, not even as a birthday gift:&quot;He didn't want it. 'Cause, you know he's a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. He didn't want my jersey. I'm gonna give it to my mom, though... I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want that.&quot;The Buccaneers next visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff is at 7 pm.Todd Bowles stresses Sean Tucker's offensive importance, defends Chris BraswellElsewhere on the roster, Todd Braswell spoke up on how important Sean Tucker, who carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards and a score, really was to the offense:“Sean brings us another explosive runner. He’s a game breaker for us, really. He’s got very good contact balance, he can break a lot of tackles, he can naturally find holes. He’s very fast but he looks so smooth doing it that you really can’t tell until he gets into the open field. I keep telling the guys on offense, we’ve got to give him the ball more.”Back on the defensive side, he defended edge rusher Chris Braswell, who had four tackles (two solo) but no sacks or quarterback hits and seemed to struggle to rush the passer:&quot;No disappointment at all. He was very physical at the point of attack. We thought he got off the ball. The ball was coming out quick. One or two of his rushes could be more speed-to-power, but everything else he did was good.&quot;Bowles also gave injury updates on linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (lower leg) and running back Rachaad White (groin). According to him, while the former is close to returning soon, the latter would have to undergo tests before he could provide more insight.