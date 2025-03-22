Todd McShay names “2nd best QB” in 2025 NFL draft and it’s not Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

The 2024 NFL draft class was filled with incredible quarterback prospects. The first three picks, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, are being touted as franchise cornerstones, while other first-round picks like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. have showcased that they, too, have the skill set to be the faces of their teams.

The 2025 draft class isn't as stacked with quarterback talent. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are believed to be a cut above the rest. However, Todd McShay believes former Louisville Cardinals star Tyler Shough could be the best quarterback of this draft class.

On The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the analyst said:

“Tyler Shough, I think is the most underrated quarterback in the entire class. I think he's got a chance when we look back three, four years from now, coming out of Louisville after three different stops in seven years and all that, he's had to endure and the maturing that he's done, it won't shock me if we say he's you know maybe the second best quarterback from this class.”

McShay added that Tyler Shough likely won't be a first-round pick, but could be one of the top three picks on Day 2.

Tyler Shough stats: How did QB fare at Louisville?

Tyler Shough's college career began in 2018 with the Oregon Ducks, where he spent three seasons but played only 15 games. He transferred to Texas Tech in 2021 in search of more game time but opportunities remained limited for the Arizona native.

Shough's big break finally came in 2024 when he joined the Louisville Cardinals. He became the starting quarterback and had the best season of his career. He played 12 games and threw for 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Tyler Shough would have been a first-round pick had he not been one of the oldest (25-year-old) prospects in the draft. However, given the number of teams that need a quarterback, Shough likely won't go undrafted. He'll have an opportunity to showcase his talent in training camp, potentially become the starter, and prove Todd McShay right.

