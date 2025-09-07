"Toddler in youth size clothing": NFL fans troll Kyler Murray's gameday look for Cardinals vs Saints

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faced online jabs on Sunday after he arrived at Caesars Superdome in an outfit that caught attention ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.He walked in sporting an oversized pink sweater paired with long jean shorts patterned with star designs.Reactions on X poured in.&quot;Why he look like a toddler in youth size clothing&quot; one user wrote.Cliff @CliftonBaconNYLINK@AZCardinals @K1 @NFL Why he look like a toddler in youth size clothing 😭&quot;What's he clocking in for, first grade?&quot; another commented.&quot;He's wearing shorts but they are almost covering his entire legs I'm crying,&quot; a third posted.More fans reacted to the photos.&quot;Those pants are not doing the toddler memes any favors,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Why do i see my nephew taking his first steps here,&quot; another commented.&quot;He will be exposed tonight,&quot; one user wrote.Since being drafted in the first round in 2019, Kyler Murray has reached the postseason once, losing in the 2021 wildcard round. Murray’s records in the last two years are four wins in 2023 and eight in 2024.Kyler Murray's illness concerns surface hours before the Saints matchupSyndication: Arizona Republic - Source: ImagnKyler Murray was placed on the injury report hours before kickoff due to an illness, though the team quickly confirmed he would remain the starter. The late development raised brief concerns about his readiness.Murray enters 2025 looking to establish consistency in his third year under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.&quot;Honestly, just trying to go out there and execute,&quot; Murray said via SI.&quot;I'm not really trying to envision how many passing yards I'm going to have, rushing yards and all that stuff. What it looks like at the end of the game, all that really matters is the win.&quot;The quarterback reflected on past frustrations in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel.&quot;I'm tired of being average. I'm not no average individual but we ain't done s--- in the league,&quot; Murray said in the 21-minute video.In recent comments, he pointed to the team’s offensive core, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and James Conner, as reasons for optimism.