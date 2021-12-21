NFL fans react to Tom Brady being named to record 15th Pro Bowl

Tom Brady was officially selected to go to the Pro Bowl for a record 15th time today. Assuming he doesn't make the Super Bowl this year, he is expected to play in the Pro Bowl, the NFL's version of an all-star game. In the game, fans vote for their favorite or best players to show up and play on super teams for one game.

Plenty of fans have opinions about who should be in the game and who shouldn't be placed on the same pedestal as the best players in the league. Predictably, Tom Brady's inclusion sparked plenty of detractors and fans alike. Here's a slice of what the NFL world is saying.

Fan reactions to Tom Brady's 15th Pro Bowl selection

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

‏َ @aarongoatrodge1 @SportsCenter Undeserved and only good due to the superteam around him @SportsCenter Undeserved and only good due to the superteam around him

Kelly Goatlynyk ➐ @olynyksburnerr @SportsCenter Rigged.. he literally just got man handled by poverty saints defense and beat by Taysom Hill 💀💀 @SportsCenter Rigged.. he literally just got man handled by poverty saints defense and beat by Taysom Hill 💀💀

Addison: @SFGiantsfan81 @SportsCenter His tablet should go to the pro bowl also @SportsCenter His tablet should go to the pro bowl also

Thomas B Bledsoe @ThomasBledsoe90 @aiden__23 @SportsCenter He leads the NFL in passing yards and passing TD and after a bad game is still 4th in QBR @aiden__23 @SportsCenter He leads the NFL in passing yards and passing TD and after a bad game is still 4th in QBR

VikingOdin @VikingOdin7 @SportsCenter Just rename football after him and get it over with @SportsCenter Just rename football after him and get it over with

Clearly, the reactions of NFL fans have run the gamut. From joy to anger and apathy, plenty of the reactions to the Pro Bowl selection were predictably varied. This season, Tom Brady has put together one of his best statistical seasons since entering the NFL in 2000.

Also Read: Where are Tom Brady's houses?

Despite coming off a tough loss, Brady has a shot to beat his record in touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2020, Brady completed 65.7 percent of his throws for 4633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In 2021, Brady has completed 67.1 percent of his throws for 4348 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With three of arguably the easiest games to be played left on the schedule, Brady has a great shot at beating his statistics from last season. He needs five touchdowns and has three games to play. In other words, his goal should be to throw for two touchdowns per game. If he could avoid an interception in the final three games, it would make his statline look that much more prestine.

One could argue that the reason for his improvement this season is that he didn't have to learn the system from scratch. Last season, Brady had to learn everything about Bruce Arians' system while playing football games. This season, Brady was able to hit the ground running.

However, dark clouds lie ahead for the Buccaneers, who suffered a bevy of injuries during the loss against the Saints. Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin all suffered injuries during the game. Godwin is out for the year, and Evans and Fournette will be touch-and-go for the foreseeable future.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Brady is going to break career records with the Buccaneers, he's going to need to play like he's back with the Patriots in terms of helping elevate his surrounding team. Antonio Brown is expected to be back, which could help things. Will Brady be able to end the year trending up at 44-years-old?

Edited by Windy Goodloe