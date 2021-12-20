Is Leonard Fournette playing tonight against the New Orleans Saints?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has brought a spark to the team's running back since signing with the team in 2020. Fournette, better known as "Playoff Lenny" or, most recently, "Fourtuddies," was given to him by teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Fournette injured his ankle last week against the Buffalo Bills and has been a limited participant all week during practices.

With a Sunday night primetime matchup against the New Orleans Saints that could get them the NFC South division title, will the Bucs have their top running back?

Is Leonard Fournette playing tonight vs. Saints?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported early Sunday morning that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is expected to play tonight against the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play today, source said. Same with S Jordan Whitehead (calf), while S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) is a game-time decision. #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play today, source said. Same with S Jordan Whitehead (calf), while S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) is a game-time decision.

Leonard Fournette missed two practices this week but was able to get a full practice in late in the week, showing the Buccaneers that he will be ready to start on Sunday night.

Fournette has seemed to find his groove with the Buccaneers, something that wasn't evident while playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 10-3 Buccaneers have one of the best offenses in the National Football League in regards to yards and points per game.

Scott Smith @ScottSBucs Bruce Arians says Leonard Fournette looked okay in practice today. Arians said Fournette would play on Sunday night against the Saints. Bruce Arians says Leonard Fournette looked okay in practice today. Arians said Fournette would play on Sunday night against the Saints.

Fournette is having one of the best seasons of his five-year NFL career so far. He already has 171 rushing attempts for 778 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Fournette could well be on his way to getting a 1,000 yards rushing this season.

Fournette has had two 1,000 yards rushing seasons in his career in 2017 and 2019. Fournette has played over 80% of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps in the last three games.

Having him on the field is crucial for the Buccaneers' offense to be successful against divisional foes the New Orleans Saints.

The last meeting between the two led to a loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween in New Orleans.

In that game, the Saints shut down the Bucs offense, especially in the running game, holding Fournette to just eight rushing attempts for 26 rushing yards.

Coming off an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills last week and within reach of the NFC South title, the Buccaneers are looking to finally get a win over the Saints this season.

