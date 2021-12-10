Taking a cheeky dig at Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette hilariously compares himself to meme sensation Hasbullah 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is proving to be an all-around player for the Buccaneers offense. One example is the Bucs' game against their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 13. Fournette had 13 rushing attempts for 44 yards rushing, but also had seven receptions for 48 yards and a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the first quarter. The Buccaneers went on to defeat the Falcons 30-17 in Atlanta.

On Monday after the win, the running back posted on his Twitter account a video of internet sensation Hasbullah. Hasbullah is known for videos that are equal parts hilarious and endearing. Hasbullah is also a massive fan of MMA and has worked with the longest-reigning lightweight champion in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired on 24 October 2020 after winning at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje.

In the video Fournette tweeted out to his over 460,000 Twitter followers, Hasbullah is getting his daily exercise in, performing some squats, push-ups and shadowboxing. Fournette joked he needs to adhere to Hasbullah's training regimen if he wants to stay on pace with the 44-year-old Brady.

In year two with the Buccaneers, Fournette has found his place in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl ring in the process.

Fournette’s path to the Buccaneers

Fournette was fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his rookie year, he started 13 games and went for 1,083 yards rushing on 268 rush attempts with nine rushing touchdowns, including a 90-yard run that was the longest that year.

The following year, in 2018, the injuries started. Fournette strained his right hamstring in the second quarter against the New York Giants in Week 1, which took him out for the next two games.

Three weeks later, Fournette re-injured his right hamstring against the New York Jets and missed the next four games. 2019 was an injury-free year for the now 26-year-old running back with 1,152 yards rushing, good for seventh in the league.

He suffered a cervical neck strain and two ankle strains in 2020. After 36 starts with the Jaguars, he stayed in-state and signed with the Buccaneers.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs' Leonard Fournette actually leads all NFC running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,067) and receptions (58) and ranks fifth in rushing. Pro Bowl takes three RBs per conference -- Elliott, Cook much more recognized, but who's the third? Gibson? Conner? Bucs' Leonard Fournette actually leads all NFC running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,067) and receptions (58) and ranks fifth in rushing. Pro Bowl takes three RBs per conference -- Elliott, Cook much more recognized, but who's the third? Gibson? Conner?

