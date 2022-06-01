Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers continue to troll Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of The Match

The latest installment of 'The Match" will take place this week, pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Being played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, the game will see its fair share of fun moments as well as superb pieces of golfing play.

Ahead of all the action we will see on the course, the lead-up is proving to be incredibly entertaining. Both Rodgers and Brady have trolled Allen and Mahomes and honestly, it is riveting.

Rodgers took to his Instagram to post a funny picture from what looked like a WWE tag-team match. The only change he made was to replace the four wrestlers' faces with that of the four quarterbacks who will play in the golf match.

Brady can be seen with Allen on his shoulders, seemingly ready to throw him over the top rope. Rodgers, meanwhile, has Mahomes under control and is ready to throw the Chiefs quarterback against the ropes.

It was then Tom Brady's turn as he posted a hilarious picture of himself and an artist's impression of Josh Allen playing golf on social media. He playfully seemed to be stating that Allen is like a child in his eyes.

Tom Brady @TomBrady An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB ’s approach after laying up on a par 4. An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. https://t.co/P66o4M1TGo

Allen did not take long to troll back at the seven-time Super Bowl champion, saying that at least he wasn't put in BradyBrand apparel.

However, Brady wasn't done trolling, posting a video of him practising his swing in preparation for the event while taking yet another dig at Allen.

It is good to see that all four players are hyping up the event as in years gone by it has been a hit with NFL fans. Players like Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Steph Curry are among the players to have participated in previous events.

The Match offers Tom Brady and co. a chance to have fun ahead of NFL season

The NFL offseason is now in full swing and this latest golf match offers its participants a chance to blow off some steam before the real deal starts in a few weeks.

We all know the trials and tribulations that come with an NFL offseason and The Match is a circuit breaker for the players. It will also allow fans to see a different side to the elite players of the NFL.

Taking place this week, this golf match between four superstars is not to be missed.

