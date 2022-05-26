"This has to be one of the fakest things I’ve seen" - NFL fans accuse Tom Brady of faking drone video of epic golf shot

Tom Brady has accomplished many things in the NFL, having won the Super Bowl seven times and been named Super Bowl MVP five times. He can now add extraordinary golf shots to his resume if you believe his latest post on social media. Some fans don't.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted a video on Twitter of an incredible golf shot that sees him hole the ball from the middle of the fairway on a par 4. A drone captured footage of the shot, and the post on social media was captioned:

"This is why you film every shot on the course..."

After the shot, the legendary quarterback celebrated wildly, running around shouting, "That's in!" Despite the efforts, some fans on Twitter don't believe the clip is real. One fan responded to the video claiming it was fake.

Former NFL punter and host of his own podcast, Pat McAfee was simply in awe of what he had seen.

Fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, whom Brady will face in a charity golf event on June 1, both responded to the video. Mahomes stated that while he was impressed, Brady should have saved it for next week's event. Allen had a more blunt response.

Another fan joked that this was the first impressive thing Brady has accomplished in his life.

Other fans were completely dismissive, stating that the shot couldn't be real.

This fan responded by questioning the validity of the clip and asking if it was part of a marketing strategy.

Dan Kern @Ollie27 @TomBrady @ari_fararooy @ShadowLion Are you really trying to pass this off as real? Or is this part of the marketing. This is weird AF @TomBrady @ari_fararooy @ShadowLion Are you really trying to pass this off as real? Or is this part of the marketing. This is weird AF

Finally, this fan has it all figured out. They stated that people weren't understanding what was going on and that it had to be a marketing strategy to promote the drone in the video.

JNek44 @Jeff44Foothills @ScottyJwheeler @TomBrady @ari_fararooy @ShadowLion The good ol internet isn’t understanding what’s happening in this vid. They wanted to use someone famous to help market this FPV drone and had Brady taking shots from different random locations. This shot he made 1st try. While a incredible shot it’s not a legit Ace. Context 🤷‍♂️ @ScottyJwheeler @TomBrady @ari_fararooy @ShadowLion The good ol internet isn’t understanding what’s happening in this vid. They wanted to use someone famous to help market this FPV drone and had Brady taking shots from different random locations. This shot he made 1st try. While a incredible shot it’s not a legit Ace. Context 🤷‍♂️

Marketing strategy or not, Brady has got everyone talking about it and there have been 3.8 million views on the video so far.

The Match - charity golf event

The Match features Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers v Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

On June 1, he will partner Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a charity golf event, The Match. This is a two-on-two versus Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. NFC vs. AFC: Two young quarterbacks against two veterans to see who will earn the bragging rights.

The Match will be contested at Wynn Golf Club for the second consecutive year It has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

