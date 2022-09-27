Tom Brady addresses Hurricane Ian posing more problems for Buccaneers ahead of crunch tie against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night at Raymond James Stadium. It will be a rematch of the Super Bowl LV where the Buccaneers dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9 in February 2020.

As Tampa Bay prepares to host the Chiefs, rumors circulate that the game may be relocated due to the weather in Florida. Florida is in a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian (dubbed a category three hurricane) is expected to hit after touching down in Cuba. This is expected to result in flooding in the state.

The team might be forced to play the game elsewhere, but quarterback Tom Brady has the same attitude regardless of where the game will be held.

Brady spoke on the Let’s Go! podcast and sent a message to his teammates. Here's what he said:

“When you are dealing with some of the things that we are going to have to deal with this week, there’s built in excuses that should never be excuses for anything. We gotta approach the week with a championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re going to have to go out there and find a way to win the game.”

With the Hurricane looming, the Buccaneers were evacuated from practice and are now at the Miami Dolphins' facility. The NFL will be monitoring the weather and will make plans for Sunday night accordingly.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers set to follow NFL precedents with temporary relocation

Although it's rare, NFL games do occasionally get rescheduled, relocated, or canceled. The last time an NFL game was relocated was when the New Orleans Saints hosted the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. This was for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

The city of New Orleans was dealing with Hurricane Ida that weekend and couldn't host the Packers. The NFL relocated the Saints to Jacksonville and hosted Green Bay there. The Saints won 38-3 in that match.

This weekend's game between the Bucs and the Chiefs could be relocated, with Miami being the most likely destination. We will see what happens in the next few days.

