Tom Brady addresses learning curve in first year of $375,000,000 career at Fox

Tom Brady opened up about the learning he had from his first-year session as a commentator for Fox Sports. He had signed a whopping ten-year contract with Fox in May 2022 while he was still playing for Tampa.

However, following his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, Brady took a year-long break from February 2023 before starting his broadcasting career.

Tom Brady reflected on his new career path while answering a question from sports journalist Andrew Marchand.

"I've enjoyed the learning curve," Brady said (via Sky Sports). "I love the ability to take the viewer inside of just the way that I see things. In some ways, it's very simple. In some ways, it's very complicated. I feel as a crew, we're all hitting our stride. We know each other better every week. Hopefully, this [the Super Bowl] is our best game yet."

Tom Brady had signed a $375 million contract with Fox Sports. Interestingly, in 2025, he will be making his debut as a broadcaster for the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady shares his excitement for Super Bowl 59

Brady will be joining Super Bowl 59 as a broadcaster for the first time. He holds an impressive record of winning the prestigious championship seven times in his career. However, this year, he will be attending as an analyst.

Tom Brady is excited about his new role at the Super Bowl and shared his enthusiasm for the big event.

"I'm very excited for what's ahead," Brady said (via Sky Sports). "It's about 'did we feel we approached the game the right way, and were we prepared?' "Ultimately, it comes down to two things; was I confident in what I said, and did I enjoy myself? If those are 'yes', then we did a good job."

Brady will be joined by Kevin Burkhardt as the co-commentator for the prestigious championship.

In the 2025 NFL Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. The championship will take place in New Orleans on February 9.

It's an important game for the Chiefs as they are hoping to complete a three-peat of winning the Super Bowl, with the aim to become the only team in the history of the NFL to do so. Grammy-winning singer Kendrick Lamar will be performing in the halftime show for the Super Bowl this year.

