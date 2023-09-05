Tom Brady is building the next phase of his life after playing 23 NFL seasons. He expanded his business empire through ventures like the Brady Brand and investments in sports teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham F.C.

But while he is spending his career earnings wisely, he is set to earn more as he joins the FOX Sports NFL broadcast booth. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player will learn the ropes because television is a different beast.

Tom Brady expands his repertoire by becoming a color commentator

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to reinvent himself by trying another field. This time, he will dissect the game while describing every detail to FOX Sports viewers. While Tom Brady welcomes the challenge, he knows he’s got work to do in mastering this new endeavor.

Brady said in a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald:

“I think there's a lot of cool things happening, and again, I think part of life is growing in different ways, expanding different ways, trying new things, and getting outside of your comfort zone.”

“I think even the expectations I have for myself, I'm gonna work really hard in this part of my career knowing that the first time you try something, you're not very good at it. The first time I threw a football, I was not very good at it. The first time that I tried a math equation, I wasn't very good at it.”

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen were the top in-game tandem for FOX Sports’ pool of NFL broadcasters last season. It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will replace Olsen or if it will be a three-person panel with Burkhardt.

Burkhardt and Olsen took over after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved from FOX NFL to ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Tom Brady stepped back from the FOX Sports broadcasting role

Last year, the media conglomerate offered Brady a 10-year, $375 million contract to join their NFL broadcast team. The update became public as he was wrapping up his final season as a football player.

However, he stepped back from the offer, saying he wanted to prioritize other matters. That time away from the game allowed him to spend more time with his children: John Edward, Benjamin Rein, and Vivian Lake.

Aside from being a dad, he bought a minority ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders. He also invested in the Vegas Night Owls of Major League Pickleball and the Religion of Sports production company.