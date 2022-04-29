"I've taken it to an extreme" - Tom Brady admits his career caused problems in his personal life

Tom Brady has never shied away from the spotlight. That remains true as his ESPN show Man in the Arena airs and shows the legendary quarterback's more human, relatable side.

The latest episode took an emotional turn as he discussed his role not as a football player but as a father. Brady got real when explaining that he feels he is not living up to the example set by his dad.

Brady said:

"I think I've taken it to an extreme, too, you know, there are imbalances in my life. And, you know, I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them. Yeah, I want them to experience great success in whatever they do. But there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

Brady's words show a side of the man that fans may forget when watching him on the gridiron.

Tom Brady laments his role as a father

NFL fans have always known Brady to be a serious competitor. He is set to open the 2022 season at 45 years old after retiring and just a month later, changing his mind. His legendary drive is unmatched in the NFL.

Yet the counter to that is he is not spending as much time with his family. He had the chance to do so but changed his mind soon after.

It will be tough for anyone to live up to the legacy set by the quarterback. That is especially true for his kids, and he alluded to the fact he doesn't want them to go as far as he did in pursuit of greatness.

His dedication to football has led to a legendary career that includes seven Super Bowls; he will pursue an eighth this season. Yet it's clear this has taken a toll on him, and fans will now be eager to see if he decides to run it again in 2023.

