Tom Brady's agent drops truth bomb on Matthew Stafford chase as reports of Raiders owner hosting Rams QB go viral

Tom Brady's agent cleared up the rumors surrounding his client and Matthew Stafford, one of the most sought-after players in the NFL during the 2025 offseason. Don Yee talked with NFL insider Tom Pelissero and rejected the rumors that Brady hosted Stafford in his Montana house over the weekend to recruit him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate," the agent said.

Earlier today, FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tom Brady, while trying to recruit Matthew Stafford to the Las Vegas Raiders, had the quarterback at his Montana house, went skiing and more.

"Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing," Schultz initially said.

The insider doubled down, saying it wasn't a coincidence that Stafford and Brady were in the same place at the same time, as the Raiders minority owner was actively trying to recruit the Super Bowl LVI champion.

"If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

"They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him."

After appointing Pete Carroll as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders want to add a quarterback to lead this project. Stafford could be that answer, at least for a couple of years, as he's not getting any younger.

That said, the Raiders would have competition, as the New York Giants have been named another candidate to land Stafford.

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly interested in another quarterback

While the Matthew Stafford situation's resolution is anybody's guess, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly focused on another quarterback. Zach Wilson, former New York Jets quarterback, is reportedly on the Raiders' radar too.

While he hasn't performed as well as Stafford in the league, Wilson has the potential to be the next Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold if conditions align favorably. Last season, Aiden O'Connell and Gardner Minshew were the quarterbacks and the Raiders are eager to enhance that position.

