Tom Brady agrees NFL's new taunting rule 'stinks' 

Tom Brady has waded into the NFL taunting row. The new rule reared its ugly head several times during Week 2, and it left many fans, players, and analysts unhappy. The NFL competition committee beavers away every offseason to try and make the game better. Sadly, it feels like they've missed the mark on this rule and the best player in football agrees alongside everyone else.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. Tom Brady is like the rest of us. NOT a fan of the new taunting rule. https://t.co/fbFdvFQcXq

Brady makes his voice heard.

Due to the return of crowds in 2021, players are high on adrenaline. So it is no surprise that they are reacting alongside the fans after a big play. Personality and heart are inherent parts of the game. It's wrong for the NFL to think they can penalize teams for reacting to significant moments within the game.

Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE. PLEASE NFL. THESE TAUNTING PENALTIES ARE RUINING THE GAME. NOT A SINGLE FAN OR PLAYER WANTED THIS CHANGE. IT HAS TO STOP. PLEASE.

Brady himself is a fiery and intense individual. The cameras often pick Brady up, yelling on the sidelines, firing up his teammates, and exchanging verbals with the opposition.

The new rule is taking away personality from the game. Yes, certain things that get said on the field that are unacceptable, but officials can't impose an all-or-nothing feeling on taunting. There are many shades of gray with a rule like this.

That is why no one likes it because NFL referees will call it inconsistently and unfairly. Brady speaking out about it should send shockwaves to NFL offices. They've got this rule change wrong.

When the league's most prominent player raises his voice about a rule, you know it isn't good. Brady knows that people will react to his opinion, and the noise against the taunting regulation will only get louder after this.

Moreover, Brady knows it could hurt his team. His laser-focused mind doesn't let him switch off from analyzing and thinking ahead. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans are all loud, fiery characters who could draw penalties for taunting.

Brady is fully aware that a penalty could cost his team's chances in a tight game late in the regular season or the playoffs. The great quarterback is getting ahead of the game and trying to land a psychological victory.

It isn't a game though, Brady believes the rule sinks because it stinks. Everyone involved in the NFL shares that opinion. It'll be interesting to see if the NFL alters things as the season goes on.

