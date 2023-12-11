Tom Brady's 23-year-long NFL career is among the most storied tales in American sports history. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's journey from being drafted with the 199th overall pick to becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion and owning almost every quarterback record is among the astonishing feats in any sport.

The fascination with Brady's journey has prompted fans and collectors to spend exorbitant amounts of money on collectibles bearing a connection to the quarterback. From game-worn jerseys and pads to signed playing cards, Brady's memorabilia usually comes at a stunning price. In June 2020, a Tom Brady rookie card sold for $3.1 million at an auction.

Not only does Brady's football memorabilia sell at eye-watering sums of money, but the retired quarterback's rarely available baseball collectibles also cost a fortune.

An autographed Tom Brady baseball card bearing a special inscription has a bounty of $500,000 on it. The inscription reads:

"If baseball doesn't work out, there's always football."

The bounty was allegedly placed by one of the biggest Brady memorabilia collectors on the planet. The card is one-of-a-kind and will make its owner half a million dollars richer if they end up being the lucky one to find it in a Bowman Draft cards pack.

Tom Brady's baseball career

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady at Fenway Park

Tom Brady was a dual-sport athlete in high school before becoming a well-known name for his exploits with the Michigan Wolverines and then the New England Patriots. He played football and was a catcher who batted left-handed at Junipero Serra High School.

Brady was good enough to be drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. However, he decided to forego his baseball career and enrolled at the University of Michigan to pursue his football aspirations. Former Expos scout John Hughes claimed that Brady fell to the 18th round because MLB teams were aware he was offered a scholarship by the University of Michigan.

Brady was seventh on the Wolverines' quarterback depth chart but worked up to the starting role in his third year with the team. He finished his Michigan career with 4,773 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, and 17 interceptions. The quarterback led the Wolverines to a Citrus Bowl win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1999 and an Orange Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2000 before declaring for the NFL Draft.