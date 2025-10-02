Tom Brady believes iShowSpeed can be an NFL Pro after the YouTube star's stunning training session

Tom Brady featured on the first episode of iShowSpeed's “Speed Goes Pro” series, which was released on Wednesday. The digital series, which is set to be released in six episodes, chronicles the famous YouTuber's ambitious quest to turn pro in five different sports.The first episode involves football and had Speed practice with the likes of Brady and Danny Amendola. Danny Amendola. One of the most trending clips in the first episode is Speed catching a pass from Brady while Amendola was covering. The athletic display ignited a question from the online streamer.“Can I be an NFL pro?” Speed asked“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said. “Tough, beat is there, jump in, attitude, work ethic, all of it counts.”The episode of the series, produced by OBB Media and DICK'S Sporting Goods, further explores the unexpected friendship between Tom Brady and IShowSpeed. In August 2025, Speed made a surprise visit to Brady’s home as part of his “Speed Does America” tour.“I've always said that with real training I could go pro in any sport, and now I get to prove it by competing with some of the GOATs,&quot; Speed said in a statement.“Learning from legends like Tom Brady and Kevin Durant is amazing, and I'm ready for it all. Huge thanks to the teams at OBB Media and DICK'S Sporting Goods for believing in the vision and helping me turn these challenges into must-watch moments. W's in the chat!”Tom Brady sends a message to Speed at “Speed Goes Pro” premiereTom Brady was absent at the premiere of the “Speed Goes Pro” series at the L.A. Coliseum on Tuesday. However, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a special message for iShowSpeed. The video message was screened at the event.“Sorry, I couldn’t be there in person tonight,” Brady said. “I had to send a little bit of love before this audience does and the world gets to see our episode. I’ll be real, when I first saw you out there, I figured you’d completely fall flat on your face.“Yeah, you had a few plays where you actually did, but I’ll give you credit, because you stuck with it. You’ve got a lot of raw athleticism, and even while getting burned, you made some plays that surprised me and you kept competing — that effort, that fight, that energy, that’s what I respect the most.”Celebrities shone brightly at the premiere of the new YouTube series, with notable appearances by superstars Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian. Also present at the premiere were OBB Media CEO and founder Michael D. Ratner, Jeremiah Brown, DDG, Fred Richard, Ian Gunther and Randy Orton.