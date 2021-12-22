"A Saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday" - Tom Brady jokes New Orleans should change team's name

Tom Brady was shut out for only the third time in his illustrious NFL career against the New Orleans Saints in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 defeat in Week 15. In what was a rare substandard performance, Brady completed only 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards on Sunday night and also threw an interception in the fourth quarter to Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Brady also made the news for apparently throwing shade on the Saints bench in the most non-Brady way possible. The Buccaneers quarterback was filmed arguing with the referees as he had a rough night against a well-organised Saints. NFL fans were annoyed with Brady's poor sportsmanship and strange sideline antics during the game.

Tom Brady took a wild shot at New Orleans Saints

Despite the humiliating defeat, Brady continued with his humorous takes on social media. He acknowledged how things didn't go as planned and even joked about New Orleans on his latest SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady had a bizarre suggestion for the New Orleans franchise:

"Yeah, they’re called the Saints," Brady said. "I don’t think they’re very saintly. A Saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday. So gotta rethink that nickname.”

Statistically, the Saints have been a problem for Brady lately. Since joining the Buccaneers from the New England Patriots in 2020, the star quarterback is yet to beat Sean Payton's side in a regular-season game. The Saints' defensive unit is one of the best in the league, thanks to coordinator Dennis Allen. A stoic defense usually restricts the quarterback's offensive output, forcing someone like Brady to commit more mistakes.

He acknowledged the Saints' gameplan for him and was quick to shower praise on the New Orleans defense:

"You know, they’ve done well against me," Brady said. "They’ve done well against everybody. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re really well coached. They’re a terrific defense and they play us really well."

Brady also addressed the angry video that went viral on Sunday night. Cameras caught him yelling "Go f**k yourself" as he exchanged a few words with Saints' defensive line coach Ryan Nielson near the sidelines. The quarterback downplayed the incident during the post-game press conference. He said:

“Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players.”

The Saints are high on confidence after comfortably beating Brady's Buccaneers. They host the Miami Dolphins on Monday at the Caesars Superdome in Week 16.

