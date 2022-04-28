"I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me" - Tom Brady breaks down while paying homage to father

On the surface, it may seem like Tom Brady has everything. With seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, and a successful 22-year-long career where he has been at the top, Brady has been uber-successful in his footballing life.

He has been married for 13 years to Gisele Bündchen, a Brazilian fashion model. The quarterback has two children with her and another from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

However, there's one thing about his personal life that Brady seems to slightly regret: not being as good a father to his children as his own father was to him.

In a clip from the final episode of ESPN's Man in the Arena, Brady tears up when discussing his family and role as a father. The quarterback compares his relationship with his children to his and his father's. He says:

"When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me.

Brady continues, saying that he promotes togetherness, care, and support within his family and that he wants his kids to be happy, respectful, and kind:

"I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love. We want our kids to be happy, I want them to be respectful of people, I want them to be kind, I want to make the world a better place."

Brady says that he wants his children to find their passion, as he has with football, but admits that he has taken it to an extreme. He wishes his children to succeed in everything they do but states there's a torment about him that he does not want to be upon them:

"I think maybe what I'd wish for my children is to find something they really love to do like I have. But I think I've taken it to an extreme, too... There are imbalances in my life, and I hope they don't take things as far as I've taken them... I want them to experience great success in whatever they do, but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."

Tom Brady will return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 for his 23rd NFL season

Following the post-season retirement saga, the talismanic quarterback will be back in Tampa Bay come September when the 2022 NFL season begins. He will be on the hunt for an eighth Super Bowl ring (his second with the Buccaneers).

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to get underway, it must be remembered that despite all of his accolades and achievements, Brady was drafted with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady's drafting serves as a reminder that it isn't about where you are drafted or the amount of talent you have; a positive work ethic and a strong belief to accomplish great heights is what matters.

