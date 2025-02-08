Tom Brady breaks down how game prep changes from player to broadcaster ahead of Super Bowl debut

On Sunday, Tom Brady will head to the Super Bowl for the 11th time, but this time he won't be competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be in the commentary booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt, making his big game debut as a broadcaster.

Brady is preparing for his Super Bowl commentary debut as meticulously as he would if he was competing in it. In an interview with Fox News, he shared an insight into the work he's putting in.

He said:

"Well, I've been a lot of time studying a lot of film, reading all the different packets of information that I get and trying to kind of make my notes and try to be really prepared for anything that can happen. I think the difference is a player, you're really prepared for one side of the ball. As a broadcaster, you have to prepare for both offenses, both defenses." [From 0:35]

The five-time Super Bowl MVP is aware that despite his scrupulous groundwork, he might have to adlib as he's not in control of the action on the field. He added:

"There's a lot of things that you have on your sheet that you really want to get to. But the reality is, and even for this being a long game, I can't even get to all the stuff that I've already prepared for, but I'm really looking forward to a great game." [From 0:56]

Tom Brady's busy offseason with the Raiders

After the Super Bowl, Tom Brady will have little time to rest as he'll fly to Las Vegas to help the Raiders' new head coach and general manager duo of Pete Carroll and John Spytek chart the franchise's gameplan for the 2025 NFL draft and free agency.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion became a minority stakeholder of the team last year. While he doesn't hold an official title, the New England Patriots icon is reportedly running the show in Las Vegas. During an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, NFL insider Dianna Russini said:

"Let’s just start with making it really clear that Tom Brady is running everything in Vegas. This is all Tom Brady. I think there are some rumors, some chatter, I’m telling you: This is all Tom Brady there. Even his own TB12 programs are being installed there. [Brady's personal trainer] Alex Guerrero is out there. He’s going to be working with some of the players. He is trying to do it and change the Raiders and have a tremendous amount of influence on them." [From 49:10]

Brady wants to help the Raiders become a juggernaut and will begin work immediately after the Super Bowl to make his dream a reality.

