Tom Brady breaks down how Josh Allen has matured after Bills end Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs' undefeated streak

On Sunday, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pulled off an incredible win in the biggest game of the 2024 NFL season. They beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 at Highmark Stadium, ending the reigning Super Bowl champions' perfect start to the season and their 15-game win streak.

As impressive as the Bills were on offense and defense, Tom Brady was thrilled to see Allen's maturity in taking what the Chiefs' defense gave him rather than forcing a play and committing costly mistakes. On the Let's Go podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion lauded the quarterback's performance and said:

"[He is] making good quality decisions, managing the game, not putting your team at risk on every single play. There's other guys., it's like, one good play, one bad play, one good play, one bad play. And then everyone goes, 'Oh, man, I love the physical potential of this.' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't like the fact that every time he does something well, you know, four plays later, he does something that's not good and that's too hard to overcome.'"

He added that the Bills superstar has finally transitioned from being a great playmaker to a great player capable of making terrific plays:

"If you're a great player, it's your ability to make good and great plays consistently well over the course of the game. Everybody in the NFL makes plays. Everybody can make a great play... It's how often can you do it? To me, that's what determines how great you are, or how good you are, or how average you are."

Josh Allen stats this season: QB has overcome turnover woes

While there have never been any doubts about Josh Allen's ability to make incredible plays, his penchant for always looking for one and committing turnovers has been a massive issue throughout his career.

Coming into this season, the Bills quarterback had thrown at least 12 interceptions in four of his six seasons in the NFL. He tossed fewer than ten picks only once in his career. Last year, he finished the regular season with a dismal touchdown pass-to-interception ratio of 28 to 19.

However, he has managed to eliminate his turnover problem this season. Through 11 games, Allen has thrown only five interceptions and 18 touchdown passes. His interception rate is a meager 1.5%, the lowest of his career.

Losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been a blessing in disguise for the Bills superstar, as he no longer tries to force a ball to one of his receivers. Instead, he goes through his reads and often picks the best option. His maturity is one of the main reasons why Buffalo is 8-2 and why experts like Tom Brady have faith in him leading his team to the promised land.

