"What a blessing you are in our life" - Tom Brady breaks his social media silence with a touching birthday message for son Jack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has taken several days off from the team's practice sessions for personal reasons. According to the team, the break was planned before camp started. The superstar even abstained from posting on social media during his break, adding to the mystery of the cause of this untimely hiatus.

Brady returned to the Buccs training center on Monday, August 22 and is expected to take part in practice sessions. It is unclear whether he will participate in the final preseason game against the Colts on Sunday.

Brady took to Instagram to wish his son Jack a happy 15th birthday. He posted a picture of his son on the golf course along with a message showcasing his love and admiration.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason has been riddled with injuries and Tom Brady rumors

Tampa Bay Buccanners in 2021

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have had a strange preseason so far. It started with Brady retiring following the 2021 campaign. Barely 40 days later, he changed his mind and returned to the team. Next, long-time head coach Bruce Arians stepped down and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles filled the role.

More concerningly, Tampa Bay have suffered injuries to key players which has led them to jumble their joster. Their offensive line is running thin. Center Ryan Jensen is likely out for the season, and Robert Hainsey will step up in his absence. Guard Aaron Tinnie and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were also carted off over the past week. Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are rehabilitating from injuries and could miss Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement this offseason, but did acquire Kyle Rudolph as a replacement. They also added free agent wide-receiver Julio Jones to bolster their attack. Brady then had his mysterious absence from training camp, which now seems to be over.

Regardless of what has transpired, as long as the Buccaneers have Tom Brady, the expectation will be a return to the Super Bowl in the 2022 campaign. We will see how they get on when the season kicks off next month.

Edited by John Maxwell