Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers smash NFL record in Week 2 win vs Atlanta Falcons 

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers continue to rewrite records early in the 2021 NFL season.

The Bucs previously broke the record for most consecutive games won while scoring more than 30 points. That accolade earlier belonged to none other than the 2007 and 2011 Patriots. The common denominator linking all three squads is, you guessed it, Tom Brady.

2007 Tom Brady arguably played the most remarkable season by a quarterback ever. Brady then backed it up in the lockout-affected 2011 season. Another piece of good news for Bucs fans: Brady reached the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011.

The @Buccaneers have now won 9 consecutive games while scoring 30+ points in each game (including playoffs). They are the first team in NFL history to accomplish that feat, breaking a tie with Tom Brady's 2007 Patriots and 2011 Patriots (8 games each).



Brady has hit another peak

At age 44, Tom Brady has NEVER had a better start to a season with 8 TDs in 2 games. And both the INTs are from last week, weren't his fault.



If one had to chart a line graph of Brady's career, you'd get peaks in 2007, 2011, 2017, and 2021. It is insane to think that at 44 years old, Brady is hitting another peak.

Since the Bucs returned from a bye week late in the 2020 season, Brady has worked out Bruce Arians' scheme and is shining with the offensive weapons at his disposal.

Brady is now playing like the best quarterback in the NFL and the Bucs are reaping the rewards of his greatness. He swatted the Falcons aside earlier this week as the Bucs cruised to victory. That routine win sets the Bucs up for the litmus tests that lie in wait.

Week 3 sees the Bucs head to Hollywood to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a mouthwatering clash. The Rams' defense is talented enough to contain the Bucs offense, although they did experience some trouble against the Colts.

Tom Brady is 44 years old. He's thrown 9 touchdowns in 2 weeks.



The Bucs then come back cross-country as Brady returns to Massachusetts to play the Patriots. Belichick-led defenses are always prepared for big games against high-powered offenses. Remember how they stymied the Chiefs last year and what they did to the Rams in the Super Bowl? Belichick is not driven by sentiment, and he'll cause Brady problems.

The Bucs' offensive output over the last nine games has drawn many admirers. Mediocre defenses stand little chance against this much firepower.

The Rams and Patriots will likely stand up to the test. If Brady and the Bucs can score 30-plus points on them, though, the Bucs might well be unstoppable. It's going to take something special to defeat this offensive juggernaut.

