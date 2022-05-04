Tom Brady set to unlock yet another NFL record achieved by no player before

Tom Brady already has numerous NFL records, achievements and accolades, but there's one more record he can obtain that no other player in the league has managed. It is related to the NFL's International Series, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a part of in the 2022 season.

It will be the first regular-season game in Germany. If Brady leads the Buccaneers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich on November 13, he will become the first NFL player to have won games in four different countries. The United States, England and Mexico are already on the list and he'll be looking to add Germany to that in November.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs point out that Tom Brady can become the first NFL quarterback to start and win regular-season games in four different countries, adding Germany to this current list of the United States, England and Mexico. Bucs point out that Tom Brady can become the first NFL quarterback to start and win regular-season games in four different countries, adding Germany to this current list of the United States, England and Mexico.

The NFL broke the news earlier today that the Buccaneers will face the Seahawks in Germany. Although Russell Wilson is no longer Seattle's quarterback, there will still be plenty of talented players on display, including Brady and star wide receivers Mike Evans and DK Metcalf.

We will play the Seahawks for our Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany.

Alongside Brady, only two other quarterbacks have ever won a game in three different countries, including Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick. They completed the feat in the United States, England and Canada.

New England Patriots vs St. Louis Rams, 2012, London

Where and who did Brady beat in the NFL's International Series?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently 3-0 in International Series appearances, and he played them all for the New England Patriots. He has thrown for over 300 yards per game in those games, and New England have outscored their opponents 113-22 in those three victories. Here are all of his appearances.

2009: New England Patriots 35-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, London

Yes, you guessed it. His first International Series appearance was against the team he would eventually play for, throwing three touchdowns in a one-sided victory.

2012: New England Patriots 45-7 St Louis Rams, London

Brady and the Patriots were even more convincing winners against the Rams three years later. After trailing 7-0, New England rallied and scored 45 unanswered points, with the five-time Super Bowl MVP throwing four touchdowns this time. The Rams have since moved to Los Angeles.

2017: New England Patriots 33-8 Oakland Raiders, Mexico City

It was another blowout win when he took his Patriots south of the border, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns. New England lost the Super Bowl this season 41-33 in a shock defeat to the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles.

With Seattle seemingly in the middle of a major rebuild, the Buccaneers will be expected to deliver the legendary quarterback yet another record.

