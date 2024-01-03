Tom Brady cautions Dak Prescott’s Cowboys over NFL Playoffs matchups

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys escaped Week 17 with a one-point victory over the Detroit Lions. They were a two-point conversion away from losing the game and potentially the NFC East division title. But an illegal touch penalty on offensive lineman Taylor Decker led Dallas to an 11-5 record.

While the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the fourth consecutive season, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said that the playoffs are a different beast. He mentioned that the key to success is to find a way to execute even if things aren’t perfect.

Tom Brady reminds the Cowboys that more challenging games lay ahead

In the recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady said to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys:

"Just because it worked well for the Cowboys, that doesn't mean their seasons going to turn out exactly the way they want. They're going to be facing some adversity and challenges too."

"It's not perfect for the players. It's not perfect for the coaches. It's not perfect for the refs. A lot of reason, that's why we watch... When you're in the moment, it's not as easy to execute perfectly all the time. But that's the goal and that's what you strive for."

The Cowboys ended their two-game losing streak with their victory over the Lions. However, it could have been a three-game skid if Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown or James Mitchell for the two-point try. Losing consecutive games isn’t suitable for their momentum coming into the postseason.

Who will the Cowboys face in the NFL playoffs?

The Cowboys will finish the regular season with a road game against the Washington Commanders. The result of this game will determine which team they will face in the NFC playoffs.

If the Cowboys win, they will clinch the NFC East and earn a home game in the Wild Card Round. At 12-5, they will be the second seed and host the seventh seed. The team at number seven is still undetermined because six teams are still fighting for a postseason berth.

Conversely, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could fall to number three if the Lions win in Week 18 while they and the Philadelphia Eagles lose. Detroit goes to number two at 12-5, while Dallas slides to third at 11-6. If this scenario happens, the Cowboys will face the sixth seed, most likely the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Cowboys lose and the Eagles win, Philadelphia wins the division, while Dallas starts the playoffs on the road as the fifth seed. They will face the fourth seed, which will likely be the NFC South champions between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons.

What is Dak Prescott’s record in playoff games?

Dak Prescott has a 2-4 playoff record. The victories came during the 2018 Wild Card Round versus the Seattle Seahawks and the 2022 Wild Card Round against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Meanwhile, his first playoff loss occurred in the 2016 Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers. Two years later, they lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round.

The San Francisco 49ers have been Dallas’ playoff tormentors over the last two seasons. They defeated Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at home during the 2021 Wild Card. They also outclassed the Cowboys in last season’s Divisional Round.

After clinching the number one seed, the NFC playoffs will likely go through San Francisco. Therefore, they will host the NFC Championship game if they make it past the Divisional Round. If the Cowboys reach that stage, a third playoff game in as many seasons will be inevitable.

The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship game since Dak Prescott became their starter in 2016. The last time the franchise got to that phase was in 1995, when they eventually won Super Bowl XXX.