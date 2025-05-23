Tom Brady was a very serious competitor during his football career, hating losing in particular. Now, he is carrying that hypercompetitiveness over to another sport: golf.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning former quarterback can be seen challenging Morgan Wallen to half a round (nine holes) at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in the country singer's home state of Tennessee. At the 03:25 mark, he says:

“Got a little work, both of us. I'm one down now. I'm starting to root against him. I don't like losing golf…”

He would eventually lose, telling one of his sons on FaceTime (at 6:39):

"Your dad got his a** kicked. "

At the end of the day, Brady gave Wallen a signed New England Patriots jersey:

Tom Brady to open museum in Las Vegas

Back in 2024, Tom Brady ingratiated himself into the Las Vegas community when he bought a minority stake in the Raiders. But as it turns out, that will soon not be his only venture in "Sin City".

He and broadcaster Jim Gray have collaborated to manifest the "Hall of Excellence" at the Fontainebleau. Speaking to The Athletic's Larry Holder, he described the concept as something more than a museum - "an experience that connects generations to the power of discipline, work ethic, and self-confidence," in his words:

“The stories behind these iconic moments in sports and entertainment shouldn’t just live in storage or behind closed doors. They should be experienced. For me, this wasn’t just about showcasing trophies or jerseys, it was about capturing the feeling of what it takes to achieve greatness.

“I remember what it felt like watching Joe Montana, Michael Jordan, (and) Tiger Woods. And I thought: what if we could build a place that honors those journeys, that pursuit of excellence, and do it in a way that truly inspires people? That’s what drew me in.”

Some of the artifacts that will be on display include, but are not limited to:

Michael Jordan’s first pair of Air Jordans (1984) and first NBA championship shoes (1991 NBA Finals)

A bat used by Jackie Robinson to break baseball’s color barrier (1947)

Dream Team jersey and opening ceremony uniform (1992)

Kobe Bryant’s first nationally televised game jersey (1996)

A golf ball used by Woods during his first Masters victory (1997)

The Hall of Excellence, which will open on June 20, will have a self-guided tour narrated by Morgan Freeman. Brady himself will also be among the voices narrating the artifacts' backstories.

