Tom Brady has a cheeky welcome message for Peyton Manning

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were two of the fiercest competitors the NFL has ever seen. That's what made their rivalry arguably the best in the league's history.

Manning hung up his cleats after the 2015 season, while Brady continued to play.

The two developed a healthy friendship with one another after Manning retired. Their friendship was on display Thursday when Brady commented on Manning making an Instagram account.

Manning created an Instagram account and created his first post. Tom Brady responded by joking that he came out of retirement when he got bored and welcomed the two-time Super Bowl champion to the platform. Brady said:

"I already had an Instagram... so i just unretired when I got bored... Welcome Peyton!"

After spending more than a decade battling it out, it's wholesome to see the two become friendly. But don't let the two quarterbacks' good-natured exchange fool you. When they competed against one another, it was heated.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's rivalry is one of the most competitive in sports history

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at The Match: Champions For Charity.

Between 1999, when Manning began finding his footing in the NFL and 2015 when he retired, he was Brady's most considerable threat to making the Super Bowl. Manning and Brady were always in the AFC together, with Manning on the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, while Brady led the New England Patriots.

In their head-to-head matchups, Brady came out on top more often than not. The two have faced off 17 times, with Brady coming out victorious 11 times.

That said, Manning held his own in the postseason against his rival. Manning defeated Brady in three of the four AFC Championship games the two played.

In addition to being more successful in the playoffs, Manning holds a golf victory over Tom Brady. In 2020, Brady and Manning teamed up with golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, respectively, with Manning and Woods coming out on top.

SB Nation @SBNation Tom Brady against Peyton Manning, all-time:



11-6 in the NFL

0-1 in golf Tom Brady against Peyton Manning, all-time:11-6 in the NFL0-1 in golf https://t.co/0M0uMXHhQX

The two have had successful careers since Manning's playing career concluded.

Manning started the "Manningcast" broadcast with his brother, Eli Manning, in 2021. The brothers' commentary over Monday Night Football was a treat that felt refreshing to many football fans out there.

Brady has won three more Super Bowls since his rival retired. He famously retired in February, only to announce he changed his mind a mere 41 days later.

As Brady is on the hunt for his eighth Super Bowl ring, it's pleasing to see Manning and himself getting along after spending 15 years trying to one-up each other.

